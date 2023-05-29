Bart (groin) said that he's scheduled to resume baserunning drills Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bart noted that he's already been taking part in all baseball activities with the exception of running the bases, so assuming he avoids any setbacks with his injured list groin Tuesday, he could get the green light to begin a minor-league rehab assignment later in the week. Patrick Bailey was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on May 19 when Bart was placed on the 10-day IL and has been operating as the Giants' primary backstop for the past week and a half.