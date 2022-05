Bart went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 15-6 loss to the Cardinals.

Bart has hit safely in his last three games, and he hasn't struck out in his last two, the first time all season he's gone consecutive games without a strikeout. The catcher appears to be turning things around after starting May in an 0-for-15 skid. For the season, he's still slashing a shaky .185/.338/.385 with four homers, seven RBI, 11 runs scored and a 42.5 percent strikeout rate in 22 contests.