Bart (groin) is being evaluated by the Giants on Friday to determine his next steps, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bart has been on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento, and the Giants will see how their backstop is recovering from the left groin strain that has sidelined him since the middle of May. It's possible Bart could be activated in the early part of next week, but his status likely won't be updated until the weekend. It's also unknown if he's return to a starting role with Patrick Bailey receiving most of the reps behind the plate while Bart has been out.