Bart left Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks with an illness, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Manager Gabe Kapler said Bart was "ghost white" and throwing up. It's unclear if the 25-year-old catcher will have to miss a game or two -- Wednesday's series finale against Arizona is a 3:40 p.m. Eastern start time. Bart likely would have sat out a day game after a night game anyway, so it's a question of if he'll be available off the bench. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday.