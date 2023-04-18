site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Gets breather Tuesday
Bart is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins.
After making three straight starts at catcher for the Giants, Bart will give way Tuesday to Blake Sabol. David Villar is taking a turn in the designated hitter role.
