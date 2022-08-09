site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Gets breather Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Bart is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, according to Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com.
Bart reached base 10 times over the Giants' last five games, but manager Gabe Kapler decided it was time for a day off. Austin Wynns will get the nod behind the plate Tuesday night.
