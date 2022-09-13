site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Gets night off
Bart isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Atlanta, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bart will take a seat after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Sunday's contest at Wrigley Field. Austin Wynns will handle the catching duties and hit ninth as a result.
