Bart isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Colorado, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

San Francisco will give Curt Casali a chance behind the dish in this one after Bart caught the last two games of the weekend series against the Cardinals. He's collected a hit in each of his last three games but is off to a rough start at the dish in May, going 3-for-23 with a homer, two RBI and four runs scored over his first nine games.