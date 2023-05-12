site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Gets rest day Friday
RotoWire Staff
Bart is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Diamondbacks.
Blake Sabol will catch and bat eighth. Bart had started three straight games behind the plate for the Giants prior to this night of rest.
