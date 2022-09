Bart (concussion) went 1-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Bart missed the minimum seven days after entering the concussion protocol last Monday. Now that he's healthy again, he should retake the No. 1 catcher job for the Giants. He had a strong August, slashing .328/.371/.517 with three home runs, seven RBI, six runs scored and two doubles in 18 contests, so he'll look to pick up where he left off.