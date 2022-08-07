Bart went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a 7-3 victory over the Athletics on Sunday.

Bart had trouble adjusting to big-league pitching at the beginning of the season before being demoted to Triple-A Sacramento. The rookie catcher was hitting .156 at the time of the demotion, but appears to heating up so far in August. Bart is 7-for-16 with two home runs over the first week of the month. The former first-round draft pick has the potential for legitimate power production at the scarce catcher position and could prove to be a valuable fantasy addition down the stretch.