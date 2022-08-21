Bart went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's extra-inning loss to the Rockies.
Bart had gone 0-for-6 in two games since receiving an off day Wednesday. He snapped the skid in the sixth inning Saturday with a solo shot to get the Giants on the board. The catcher has gone 17-for-48 (.354) with four homers, eight RBI and seven runs scored in his last 14 games. For the season, Bart has a .228/.315/.407 slash line with 10 long balls, 21 RBI, 26 runs scored and two stolen bases, though he's clearly trending in the right direction as he gets more fully adjusted to major-league pitching.