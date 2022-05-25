site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Heads to bench Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bart is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Mets, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Bart started the past two games and will take a seat after going 1-for-5 with three strikeouts. Mike Papierski will start behind the plate Tuesday, forming a battery with Logan Webb.
