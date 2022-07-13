Bart went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 13-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bart went yard in the second inning and added a single in the eighth for his first multi-hit effort since April 29. The catcher has gone 4-for-17 (.235) in six contests since he was called up to replace Curt Casali (oblique) on the active roster. Bart owns a .168/.299/.327 slash line with five homers, 10 RBI, 15 runs scored, a stolen base and two doubles in 127 plate appearances, but he's still managed steady playing time in his second stint in the majors this year.