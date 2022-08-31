Bart (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 25-year-old entered the concussion protocol after taking a foul tip off his mask during Monday's contest, and he'll be sidelined for at least the next week. Bart was initially dealing with mild symptoms, so he may be able to return after missing the minimum of seven days. Yermin Mercedes was promoted to serve as the Giants' backup catcher while Austin Wynns steps into the starting role.