Bart was removed from Monday's game against the Padres due to an undisclosed injury, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bart took a foul tip to the mask early in the game and was spotted being checked out by the training staff before the start of the fourth inning, but he remained in the game until the bottom of the fifth. He's likely headed back to the clubhouse for further testing. Austin Wynns replaced Bart behind the dish.