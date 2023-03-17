Bart has gone 5-for-16 (.308) with three extra-base hits, two RBI and two runs scored over seven Cactus League games.

Blake Sabol has earned a lot of attention for his strong hitting and Roberto Perez has been praised for his defensive play behind the plate, so there's still no guarantee Bart breaks camp with the Giants. Since Sabol also has experience in the outfield and is a Rule 5 pick, it's possible the Giants could carry three catchers if Bart makes the team. For his part, Bart has hit well when in the lineup this spring, so it's up to him to finish the exhibition slate strong and force a difficult decision.