Bart was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain after undergoing an MRI and was available in an emergency for Wednesday's 13-7 loss to the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bart has been held out of the lineup the past two days due to the injury, but the Giants hope he'll be able to retake the field Friday versus the Pirates after Thursday's scheduled off day. A trip to the injured list doesn't appear to be in play at this point. Austin Wynns has worked behind the plate the past couple days and should continue to start until Bart is cleared to return.