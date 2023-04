Bart (groin) said he might be available off the bench Tuesday against the Cardinals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bart is not in the Giants' starting lineup Tuesday after making an early exit from Monday's series opener versus the Cardinals due to right groin tightness. He underwent an MRI that thankfully ruled out any structural damage. Blake Sabol is getting the start at catcher and batting eighth Tuesday, but this should not be an extended absence for Bart.