Giants' Joey Bart: Nearing rehab assignment
Bart (back) could begin a rehab assignment within the next few days, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bart landed on the injured list shortly after Opening Day with a mid-back strain but has been progressing well. He is eligible for activation on April 11 and could be ready around that time.
