Bart will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Bart was on the bench for four of the Giants' last five games and appeared to be moving into the No. 2 role behind the plate, but he should now have some temporary security atop the depth chart after Curt Casali (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Saturday. For the season, Bart is batting a disappointing .169 with four home runs in 86 plate appearances.