Bart is not guaranteed to make the Giants' camp out of spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bart had a rough year in 2022, logging a paltry .215/.296/.364 slash line with 11 home runs and 25 RBI in 97 games. He'll need to show some growth in the spring to maintain his place this season. Veterans Roberto Perez and Austin Wynns are in the mix to make the Opening Day roster, as is Rule 5 pick Blake Sabol -- a strong spring from two of those players could see Bart open the campaign at Triple-A Sacramento.