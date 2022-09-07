site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Bart isn't starting Wednesday against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bart returned to the lineup Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts. He'll head to the bench a day later while Austin Wynns starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
