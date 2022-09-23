site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Not starting Friday
Bart isn't in the lineup Friday against Arizona, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bart is on the bench for the second time in the last three games after he went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Thursday. Austin Wynns will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
