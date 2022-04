Bart is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Bart started behind the plate during Game 1 and went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts, and it's no surprise he won't be starting both ends of the twin bill. Curt Casali will catch for ace Logan Webb in the nightcap.