Bart went 0-for-4 with a stolen base and three strikeouts in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Guardians.

Bart's been very much hit or miss so far -- he's struck out in 13 of his 26 plate appearances, but he's also swatted two home runs and a double. The rookie catcher was initially expected to see a timeshare with Curt Casali, but Bart has gotten the better of that with six starts in the Giants' first eight games. While he's hit no higher than seventh, his fairly consistent presence in the lineup and solid hitting make him a reliable option in fantasy.