Bart went 1-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Marlins.

Bart was the only Giant to reach base multiple times in the contest, which saw the visitors earn just six baserunners. The single snapped an 0-for-9 skid for the catcher, who had two walks and a run scored in that span. He's still slashing a meager .161/.305/.310 with four home runs, seven RBI, 12 runs scored and a stolen base in 105 plate appearances. With an abysmal 44.8 percent strikeout rate, Bart's struggling to make contact, though his 14.3 percent walk rate is solid. Without better hitting, he'll continue to see more of a timeshare role with Curt Casali behind the dish.