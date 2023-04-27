site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Out again Thursday
Bart (groin) remains out of the lineup Thursday against the Cardinals.
It's the third straight absence for Bart as he works through a bout of right groin tightness. Blake Sabol is catching and batting seventh for the Giants on Thursday afternoon.
