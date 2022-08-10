Bart (ankle) is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Padres.

Austin Wynns will pick up a second straight start behind the dish while Bart tends to a right ankle injury. Per Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News, the young backstop was sent in for an MRI on Wednesday, but the results aren't yet available. Manager Gabe Kapler said he's hopeful that Bart's ankle issue will keep him out for only a few days, but if the backstop heads to the injured list, the Giants would likely call up Andrew Knapp from Triple-A Sacramento to add depth behind Wynns.