Bart (groin) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

As expected, Bart will take a seat for the series finale after he tweaking his groin late in Wednesday's 3-0 loss. Manager Gabe Kapler suggested that Bart's injury is a minor one, and there's a good chance the backstop would have sat Thursday in the day game after a night game even if he was at 100 percent health. Austin Wynns will catch for starting pitcher Jakob Junis in the matinee contest.