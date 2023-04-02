Bart was diagnosed with a mid-back strain and was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to March 31.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to make his first start of the season Saturday but was scratched with the back injury, and he will now be sidelined until at least April 11. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Bart may only require the 10-day minimum on the shelf, so he could return when first eligible. In the meantime, Roberto Perez and Blake Sabol should split catching duties for the Giants.