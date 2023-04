Bart (groin) ran on the field in Mexico on Friday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants have a rare Friday off with the team playing a two-game series in Mexico starting Saturday against the Padres, but it's a positive sign that Bart was able to participate in some pregame activities. The backstop has been out of action with tightness in his right groin strain, and he has a chance to return to the lineup against San Diego over the weekend.