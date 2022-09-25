site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Receives Sunday off
Bart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Arizona.
Bart is 1-for-19 with 11 strikeouts over his past eight contests and will take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Austin Wynns will start behind the plate and bat eighth.
