Bart (groin) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bart has been sidelined since Monday due to tightness in his right groin, but he traveled with the Giants to Mexico City for this special two-game series and participated in a team workout Friday. Maybe he could be back in action Sunday. Blake Sabol will draw another start at catcher Saturday at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu.