Bart is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Since getting called up from Triple-A Sacramento on July 6 to replace the injured Curt Casali (oblique), Bart has worked ahead of Austin Wynns as the Giants' No. 1 catcher. Bart has gone a collective 4-for-17 with a home run, a double and two walks while starting in six of the past seven games, and he likely strengthened his grip on the top job by producing his first multi-hit effort with the Giants since April 29 in Tuesday's 13-0 win. With the Giants and Diamondbacks wrapping up their series Wednesday with a day game after a night game, Bart will be receiving some routine maintenance.