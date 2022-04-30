site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-joey-bart-resting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Joey Bart: Resting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bart will hit the bench Saturday against the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bart and Saturday's starter Curt Casali have now alternated turns behind the plate for 14 straight games. If the pattern continues, expect Bart to return to the lineup for Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read