Giants' Joey Bart: Resting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bart isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Atlanta, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bart went 1-for-3 with a strikeout Tuesday but will head to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Austin Wynns will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
