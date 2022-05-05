site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Retreats to bench
Bart isn't starting Thursday against the Cardinals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bart started in the last three games and went 0-for-6 with a run, three walks and three strikeouts. Curt Casali will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
