site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-joey-bart-riding-pine-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Joey Bart: Riding pine Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bart is not in Friday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Bart is hitting .136 with zero home runs in his last 10 games. Austin Wynns will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read