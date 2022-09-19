site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Riding pine Monday
Bart isn't in the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Bart has struck out in eight of his last nine at-bats and will watch Monday's contest from the dugout. Austin Wynns will take over behind the dish and bat ninth.
