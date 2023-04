Bart was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees due to back tightness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bart's 2023 campaign isn't getting off to a great start. He sat in favor of Roberto Perez on Opening Day, and it will again be Perez behind the plate Saturday. The Giants also agreed to a minor-league deal with Gary Sanchez, adding more competition at catcher.