Bart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Austin Wynns will step in behind the plate for Bart, who went 2-for-10 with a solo home run while starting in each of the past three contests. Though Bart is currently operating as the Giants' No. 1 catcher, he could fall into more of a timeshare by the end of the week if Curt Casali (oblique) is cleared to return from the injured list.