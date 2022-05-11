site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Bart is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.
Bart started three of the past four games but will take a seat while mired in an 0-for-15 slump. Curt Casali will work behind the plate in his place.
