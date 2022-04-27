site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Sitting Wednesday
Bart is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the A's, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Bart is 0-for-20 with 13 strikeouts over his past seven games and will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale. Curt Casali will start at catcher in his place.
