Giants' Joey Bart: Starting again Friday
Bart is starting Friday's game against San Diego, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Bart was called up by the Giants on Wednesday and will be in the lineup for a third consecutive game Friday. Over the last two games, he's gone 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a strikeout.
