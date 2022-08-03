Bart went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 9-5 loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Bart capped a five-run fourth inning with a two-run shot to center off Los Angeles starter Tyler Anderson and added an infield single in the sixth. The 25-year-old has homered in two of his last three games and has gone deep four times in 21 games since being recalled from the minors July 6, however, in that same span he's walked only three times despite possessing a 10.4 BB% on the season. Bart is slashing .191/.289/.368 with eight home runs, 21 runs and 16 RBI in 58 games.