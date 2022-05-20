site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Takes seat Friday
Bart isn't starting Friday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bart went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Wednesday against the Rockies, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Curt Casali will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
