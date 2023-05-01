Bart is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

After missing four straight games with right groin tightness, Bart returned to action Sunday in Mexico City, playing all eight innings behind the plate while going 0-for-4 in a 6-4 loss to the Padres. Though Bart isn't dealing with any reported setbacks, the Giants will give Bart a chance to recuperate Monday on the heels of his first game action in nearly a week. Blake Sabol will catch for starting pitcher Ross Stripling in the series opener in Houston.