site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-joey-bart-takes-seat-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Joey Bart: Takes seat Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Bart isn't starting Sunday against the Mets.
Bart started the last two games and went 1-for-6 with a strikeout. He'll get a breather for the series finale against the Mets while Blake Sabol takes over behind the dish and bats eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read