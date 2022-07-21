site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Joey Bart: Takes seat Thursday
Bart isn't starting Thursday against the Dodgers, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Bart started the last four games and went 4-for-12 with a homer, a double, four runs and two RBI. Austin Wynns is taking over behind the dish and batting ninth.
